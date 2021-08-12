US Open 2021: Key numbers of Serena Williams

Serena Williams has won the US Open six times

World number 20, Serena Williams, on Wednesday, pulled out of impending Cincinnati Open in order to recover from the leg injury she suffered at Wimbledon. The 23-time Grand Slam champion had retired midway through her first-round clash against Aliaksandra Sasnovich in London. Williams, who hasn't won a Slam since 2017, would be eyeing a comeback at the US Open. Here are her stats.

Career

A look at her career wins (Grand Slams)

Williams clinched the first of her 23 Grand Slam titles by winning the US Open in 1999. She now has a total of six US Open titles to her name. In 2017, she won her seventh Australian Open title. Besides winning seven Wimbledon titles, Williams has won the Roland Garros thrice (2002, 2013, and 2015). She has a win-loss record of 365-54 at majors.

Titles

Joint-most US Open titles in the Open Era

Williams has six US Open titles (1999, 2002, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014), joint-most with Chris Evert in the Open Era. By winning one more, the former can attain the top spot individually. Williams can also have the joint-second-most US Open titles (7) along with Helen Wills (all-time list). Molla Bjurstedt Mallory leads this tally with eight titles. Williams is 106-14 at the US Open.

Knockouts

US Open: Her record in the knockouts

Williams has appeared in 10 US Open finals. She has won six of them. Meanwhile, Williams has reached the semis stage 14 times in the tournament. She last won the US Open in 2014. Ever since the American has lost three semi-finals and two finals. Last year, Williams lost the semi-finals 6-1, 3-6, 3-6 in New York to Victoria Azarenka.

Information

Williams yet to win a Slam since 2017

Williams last won a Grand Slam in 2017 (Australian Open). She has qualified for two Wimbledon finals (2018-2019) and as many US Open finals (2018-2019) after that. Prior to this drought, Williams had won at least one or more major for six straight years (2012-2017).

Records

Williams can break these records

Williams can attain several distinctions at the US Open. She has won the most number of Grand Slams (23) in women's singles in the Open Era. She is just one short of emulating Margaret Court (24) on the all-time tally. Besides, Williams could equal Chris Evert's tally of most Grand Slam finals (34). The former could also play her 11th US Open final (most).