Premier League, David de Gea vs Hugo Lloris: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Sep 17, 2021, 04:43 pm

Both Hugo Lloris and David de Gea are established PL goalies

Premier League goal-keepers David de Gea and Hugo Lloris have been champion performers for Manchester United and Tottenham respectively for more than a decade now. Both these senior figures have made plenty of world class saves in goal, besides being a constant voice for the rest of the team. They have bailed out their sides on numerous occasions. Here we do a statistical comparison.

DDG PL

David de Gea's Premier League numbers

David de Dea has made 343 Premier League appearances so far. The Spaniard has managed to keep 123 clean sheets. He has clocked 940 saves, including two penalties. He has accounted for 115 punches, 187 high claims, 110 catches, and 95 sweeper clearances. He has conceded 349 goals and has 14 errors leading to a goal. He has also scored one own goal.

Lloris PL

Lloris' Premier League stats

France's Lloris has made 302 Premier League appearances to date. He has managed to keep 107 clean sheets. Lloris has clocked 822 saves, including five penalties. He has accounted for 186 punches, 235 high claims, 102 catches, and 262 sweeper clearances. He has conceded 322 goals and has 19 errors leading to a goal. He has not registered an own goal.

Feats

De Gea has won the PL title and Golden Glove

De Gea has won the PL title in 2012-13. He has played a key role in helping United finish within the top four seven times (including the 2012-13 season). De Gea has won one Premier League Golden Glove award. Lloris hasn't won the PL title and has neither won any award. He has helped Tottenham finish within the top four on three occasions.

Stats

A look at their career stats

DDG started his career with Atletico Madrid, making 84 appearances. He has made 446 appearances in all competitions. He has won seven trophies with United and two with Atletico. His tally includes two Europa League trophies. Lloris made 73 appearances for Nice before making playing for Lyon 201 times. He has represented Spurs on 377 occasions. He has won two trophies with Lyon.