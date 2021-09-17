IPL: Here are the records held by Chennai Super Kings

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Sep 17, 2021, 03:45 pm

A look at the IPL records held by Chennai Super Kings

The 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season is set to resume with the high-profile clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. MS Dhoni's Yellow Army, who faltered in 2020, have duly bounced back this season. They occupy the second spot on the points table with five wins and two defeats. Here are their records in India's cash-rich league.

Record

Second-most successful side in terms of wins

So far, CSK have won 111 out of 186 matches and lost 74. They are the second-most successful side in the IPL in terms of match-wins. The Yellow Army have the highest win percentage (60.27) among all teams. CSK have won a total of three IPL titles (2010, 2011, and 2018). They are one of the two sides to have defended the IPL title.

Dhoni

Dhoni has led CSK to 110 wins

Till date, Dhoni has the most number of wins as captain in the IPL. He has won 115 matches while leading. Dhoni is the only captain to have led a single franchise to over 100 wins in the tournament. In his leadership, CSK have won 110 out of 181 matches (lost 70). Dhoni has a win percentage of 61.11 as CSK's captain.

Playoffs

CSK reached the playoffs in 10 consecutive seasons

CSK hold the record for qualifying for the most consecutive playoffs. The Dhoni-led reached the playoff stage in 10 consecutive seasons (2008-2015, 2018-2019). Notably, CSK served a two-year ban in 2016 and 2017. They have reached the final as many as eight times (2008, 2010-2013, 2015, 2018-2019). In 2020, CSK didn't reach the playoffs for the first time in IPL history.

Bravo

Most wickets in a single season

West Indies' all-rounder Dwayne Bravo holds the record for taking most number of wickets in a single IPL season. Bravo was awarded the Purple Cap in the 2013 season. He snapped up 32 wickets from 18 matches at an average of 15.53. His tally also included a four-wicket haul. Bravo's all-round exploits helped CSK reach the final in that season.

Information

Third-highest team total in the IPL history

CSK own the third-highest team total in the IPL history. They hammered 246/5 against the Rajasthan Royals in the 2010 edition. Notably, the top-two positions are held by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (263/5 vs PWI, 2013 and 248/3 vs GL, 2016).