IPL 2021: Statistical comparison between Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Sep 17, 2021, 03:43 pm

Delhi Capitals batsman Shikhar Dhawan dominated the scenes in the first half of the Indian Premier League 2021 season. The southpaw was in great touch and scored consistently before the tournament was postponed due to COVID-19. Meanwhile, KL Rahul, who has been scoring heavily across the last few seasons, made his presence felt as well. Ahead of the second phase, we compare their numbers.

Dhawan has scored the most runs in IPL 2021

Dhawan has bossed the show in terms of runs in IPL 2021. The senior opening batter has amassed 380 runs from eight matches at an average of 54.28. Notably, the former Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman has slammed three fifties with the best score of 92. He has hit 43 fours and eight sixes. Dhawan has enjoyed batting with a strike rate of 134.27.

KL Rahul isn't far behind

Punjab Kings captain Rahul is the second-highest run-scorer in IPL 2021. The opening batsman has racked up 331 runs from seven matches at an average of 66.20. He has registered four fifties this season with the best score of 91*. Rahul has smashed 27 fours and 16 sixes so far. He has enjoyed a strike rate of 136.21.

Their impact in powerplay, middle and death overs

As per Cricketpedia, Rahul has scored 223 runs in powerplay overs (1-6) in IPL 2021. He has scored 148 runs in the middle overs (7-15) for Punjab Kings. In the death overs (16-20), he has mustered 75 runs. Meanwhile, Dhawan has scored 134 runs in the powerplay overs. He has 226 runs in the middle overs and just 20 at the death.

Presenting the career stats of the two in IPL

In 184 matches, Dhawan has racked up 5,577 runs at 35.29. He has slammed two centuries and 43 fifties. Notably, Dhawan scored 521 and 618 runs in IPL 2019 and 2020 respectively. Rahul has racked up 2,978 runs in 88 IPL matches at 46.53. He has hit two centuries and 25 fifties. Rahul scored 659, 593, and 670 runs across the last three seasons.

Situation of DC and PBKS in IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals top the IPL 2021 table. They have collected 12 points from eight matches (W6 D3). Delhi are just a couple of wins away from booking a berth in the playoffs. They have a NRR of +0.547. PBKS are placed sixth with six points.