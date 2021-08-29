Premier League, Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea: Records broken

Mohamed Salah scored a penalty for Liverpool

Liverpool failed to break Chelsea's resistance as the two sides played out a 1-1 draw at Anfield in gameweek three of the Premier League 2021-22 season on Saturday. Chelsea went ahead with a sublime header from Kai Havertz from a corner before Reece James was sent off for a handball. Mohamed Salah equalized with a penalty as Chelsea stood tall from there on.

How did the match pan out?

James whipped a corner into the near post as Havertz met the same with an exquisite header as the ball looped over Alisson. Chelsea should have gone 2-0 up as Mason Mount missed a glorious chance. James handled the ball on the goal line as Salah scored. 10-man Chelsea held on from there and forced a draw. Liverpool dominated the show but couldn't convert.

Penalty record for Salah and Liverpool

As per Opta, Salah has scored each of his last 14 Premier League penalties. Notably, only Matt Le Tissier (23 in a row between 1994 and 2000) has had a longer consecutive run of scoring from the spot without missing in PL history. Liverpool have scored each of their last 20 penalties taken in the PL, with Mo Salah responsible for 14 of these.

Notable records scripted in the match

Salah has now scored more goals (24) than any other player in the Premier League since the start of the 2020-21 season. In a unique record, across competitions, only Mason Mount (6) has scored more goals for Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel than Kai Havertz (5). Meanwhile, James has been sent off for the first time in his professional club career.