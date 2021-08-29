Trent Alexander-Arnold vs Aaron Wan-Bissaka: Decoding the key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Aug 29, 2021, 03:03 pm

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Trent Alexander-Arnold are two of the most promising right-backs in European football

Right-backs are extremely crucial in a side both in making offensive runs and cutting down attacks defensively. On the same note, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have been top-notch for Liverpool and Manchester United respectively. Both these England youngsters have a great future ahead of them and this season will be immense in terms of providing an impact. Here we decode their stats.

Trent PL

Alexander-Arnold's Premier League stats

In 132 appearances in the Premier League, Alexander-Arnold has scored eight goals and made 34 assists so far. He has been part of 42 clean sheets with Liverpool conceding 107 goals in these 132 matches. Alexander-Arnold has made 218 tackles, 163 interceptions, 230 clearances, and 814 recoveries. He has one last-man tackle and two errors leading to goals. Alexander-Arnold has created 49 big chances.

Aaron PL

Wan-Bissaka's Premier League stats

Wan-Bissaka has made 113 appearances in the Premier League, including 42 for Crystal Palace. He has contributed with two goals and 11 assists. Wan-Bissaka has been part of 38 clean sheets. Wan-Bissaka has made 380 tackles, 229 interceptions, 282 clearances, and 614 recoveries. He has made one last-man tackle as well. He has created 10 big chances.

Style

Decoding their style of play

When you look at the above-mentioned stats in the Premier League, it's safe to assume Alexander-Arnold is more sound offensively and is an attacking right-back. He makes daunting runs, supplies pin-point crosses, and is good with free-kicks as well. Meanwhile, Wan-Bissaka is apt with his tackles. He hardly allows players to go past him. The defensively aware Wan-Bissaka needs more work going front.

Information

A look at the career stats of these two players

Alexander-Arnold has made 182 appearances for Liverpool, since making his debut in the 2016-17 season. He has 10 goals under his belt. Meanwhile, Wan-Bissaka made 46 appearances for Crystal Palace. He moved to Man United in 2019 and has made 102 appearances, scoring twice.

Information

Alexander-Arnold has achieved more success

Alexander-Arnold was awarded the Premier League Young Player of the Season in 2019-20. He also won the Player of the Month in December 2019. He has won four trophies with the Reds. Bissaka has reached the Europa League final with Man United.