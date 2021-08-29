Robert Lewandowski surpasses 300 goals for Bayern: Decoding the numbers

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Aug 29, 2021, 01:43 pm

Robert Lewandowski has scored 301 goals for Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich legend Robert Lewandowski scripted a new milestone in his career for the club. The veteran striker scored a sensational hat-trick in gameweek three of the Bundesliga 2021-22 season against Hertha Berlin. The win helped Bayern maintain their unbeaten start to the season as they occupy the second position. Here we decode the key numbers of Lewandowski as he continues to script records.

Stat attack

Decoding the stats of Lewandowski at Bayern

In 333 matches for the Bavarians, Lewandowski has raced to 301 goals in all competitions. He has 25-plus goals for Bayern in each of the last seven seasons. In the 2021-22 season, the Polish international has netted seven goals already in just four games. Five of his goals have come in the Bundesliga. In 222 Bundesliga games for Bayern, Lewandowski has amassed 208 goals.

Records

Notable records scripted by Lewandowski

Lewandowski has now scored in 13 successive Bundesliga games, setting a new personal record. He has scored an incredible 20 goals during that run. Interestingly, he's just three games behind the record set by the late Gerd Muller. Lewandowski netted his 15th Bundesliga hat-trick, including 13 for Bayern. He has four Bundesliga hat-tricks in 2021 itself.

Do you know?

Just the second player with 300-plus goals for Bayern

Lewandowski is just the second player for Bayern to have scored 300-plus goals. Only Gerd Muller (503), is ahead of Lewandowski in this regard.

Twitter Post

Lewandowski nets a hat-trick!

Information

Bayern go second behind Leverkusen

Besides Lewandowski, Thomas Muller and Jamal Musiala were the scorers for Bayern against Hertha. The win over the league's bottom side saw Bayern go second behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen on goal difference.