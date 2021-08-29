Decoding the stats of Ollie Robinson in Test cricket

Fast bowler Ollie Robinson was adjudged the Player of the Match in England's win against India at Headingley. The 27-year-old picked up a five-wicket haul in the second innings as England won by an innings and 76 runs. Robinson, who made his Test debut earlier this year, has been lethal in the ongoing five-match series. Here, we decode his Test career stats.

Career

Robinson has taken 23 wickets in just four Tests

Robinson burst on to international cricket after emerging as a consistent wicket-taker in the domestic circuit. He shone on his Test debut, against New Zealand at Lord's. Robinson took seven wickets in the first Test which ended in a draw. As of now, he has scalped 23 wickets from just four Tests at an incredible average of 17.65. The tally includes 2 five-fors.

Hiatus

Robinson missed a few matches due to controversy

After a fantastic Test debut, Robinson was involved in a controversy. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had suspended him during the New Zealand series after his old tweets, deemed "racist" and "sexist" in nature, resurfaced. A three-member Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) has handed him an eight-match suspension with five of those suspended for two years. Robinson was eligible to resume thereafter.

Series

Robinson has scalped two five-fors in the India series

Robinson made a terrific return to international cricket. He straightaway snapped up a five-wicket haul (5/85) in the first innings of the series opener against India at Trent Bridge. Robinson bagged his second five-for in only his fourth Test. He registered figures of 5/65 which helped England seal the Headingley Test. Robinson dismissed both Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli in the second innings.

Information

Robinson completes 300 First-class wickets

Robinson achieved a significant feat in the first innings of the Headingley Test. He completed 300 wickets in First-class cricket. Robinson now owns 306 First-class wickets from 68 matches at 20.90. He has a total of 18 five-fors and five 10-wicket hauls.

Information

Leading wicket-taker of the series

Robinson is presently the leading wicket-taker of the five-match Test series. He has taken 16 wickets from three Tests at an amazing average of 19.06. He has also bowled the most number of overs (116.5) and balls (701).