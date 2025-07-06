Aryna Sabalenka downs Elise Mertens, reaches Wimbledon 2025 quarters: Stats

Women's singles tennis top seed Aryna Sabalenka downed 24th seed Elise Mertens to reach the last eight at Wimbledon. The World No. 1 won the marquee 4th-round clash in straight sets, 6-4, 7-6. The match was played on the Center Court. For the third time in her career, Sabalenka has reached the quarters or beyond at Wimbledon. Here are further details and key stats.

Numbers 93-25 win-loss record at Grand Slams With this victory over Mertens, Sabalenka has raced to a 93-25 win-loss record at Grand Slams. Notably, Sabalenka is 15-5 at Wimbledon, having reached the semis here in 2021 and 2023. Sabalenka, who is a six-time Slam finalist, suffered heartbreaks at the Australian Open and Roland Garros, losing both times in the summit clash this year. She is 16-2 at Slams in 2025.

Information 11-2 win-loss record for Sabalenka over Mertens This was the duo's 13th meeting on the WTA Tour in women's singles. Sabalenka has raced to a win-loss record of 11-2. This was also the pair's 3rd meeting in 2025. Sabalenka beat Mertens in Stuttgart and Madrid respectively before this.

Information Here are the match stats Sabalenka doled out six aces with Mertens serving four. Both players committed 1 double fault each. Sabalenka had an 89% win on the 1st serve and 39% win on the 2nd. She converted 3/8 break points.

Opta stats Sabalenka makes these massive records Sabalenka has won 16 WTA level tie breaks in 2025, already equaling the highest tally in a single entire calendar year in the Open Era (level with Billie Jean King in 1971, Wendy Turnbull in 1978 and Elena Rybakina in 2023). Since 1990 only Steffi Graf (17), Serena Williams (16) and Gabriela Sabatini (15) have made more consecutive quarter-finals in than Sabalenka (11).