Men with a major singles title for four consecutive years
Carlos Alcaraz won the 2025 French Open after beating world number one Jannik Sinner in the final.
The Spaniard won one of the greatest-ever major finals. He saved three match points to win the five-set thriller.
As per Opta, Alcaraz is just the fourth man to win a major singles title for four successive years. He has won five honors between 2022 and 2025.
#1
Roger Federer
Roger Federer is among the greatest players to have played the sport. His elegance remains unmatched.
In a stellar career, Federer won a record 21 Grand Slam titles, including eight at Wimbledon.
The Swiss ace hit his peak between 2003 and 2010. He won at least one title per season in this period.
Notably, Federer won 16 major titles in those seven years.
#2
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic, now the only active member of the Big 3, owns the joint-most Grand Slam titles (male or female).
In a career spanning two decades, the Serb has won 24 major singles titles, including a record 10 Australian Open honors.
Notably, Djokovic won at least one major title a year between 2011 and 2016. He saw another such period between 2018 and 2023.
#3
Rafael Nadal
Alcaraz's countryman and his idol, Rafael Nadal, is the only other player on this elite list.
Nadal is one of only three men with 20-plus Grand Slam titles (22).
The Spaniard made his major debut in 2003 and bowed out in 2024.
It is worth noting that 2003, 2004, 2015, 2016, 2023, and 2024 were the only years wherein Nadal didn't win a major.