What's the story

Carlos Alcaraz won the 2025 French Open after beating world number one Jannik Sinner in the final.

The Spaniard won one of the greatest-ever major finals. He saved three match points to win 4-6, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2).

Alcaraz now owns the most men's singles Grand Slam final appearances in the Open Era without a loss. He has a 5-0 record.