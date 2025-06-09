Which man has played most major finals without ever losing?
What's the story
Carlos Alcaraz won the 2025 French Open after beating world number one Jannik Sinner in the final.
The Spaniard won one of the greatest-ever major finals. He saved three match points to win 4-6, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2).
Alcaraz now owns the most men's singles Grand Slam final appearances in the Open Era without a loss. He has a 5-0 record.
#1
Maiden Grand Slam title at 2022 US Open
Alcaraz announced himself on the biggest stage by winning the 2022 US Open.
It was his maiden Grand Slam title as he beat Casper Ruud in four sets in the final. Notably, Alcaraz won his R16, quarter-final, and semi-final matches in five sets.
At 19, he became the youngest world number one in ATP history. He broke the long-standing record of Lleyton Hewitt.
#2
Record-breaking Wimbledon honor in 2023
Less than a year later, Alcaraz scripted history by winning Wimbledon (2023).
In one of the most iconic Wimbledon finals, Alcaraz outlasted Novak Djokovic in a five-set thriller.
Notably, the Serb was unbeaten at the grass-court Slam since losing the 2017 quarter-final.
Alcaraz also became the second player to defeat Djokovic in a Wimbledon final, joining Andy Murray.
#3
Career Surface Slam at 2024 French Open
Last year, Alcaraz won his maiden French Open title after beating Germany's Alexander Zverev in another five-set final
At 21 years and 35 days, Alcaraz became the second-youngest player in the Open Era to win all his first three men's singles Grand Slam finals, older only than Bjorn Borg.
Alcaraz also became the youngest man to win a major title on three surfaces.
#4
Another win over Djokovic to claim 2024 Wimbledon title
A few months later, Alcaraz thumped Djokovic again to win the 2024 Wimbledon title. In a rematch of the 2023 final, Alcaraz won in straight sets this time.
At 21 years and 70 days, the Spaniard became the youngest man in the Open Era to win the French Open and Wimbledon titles in the same season, also known as the Channel Slam.