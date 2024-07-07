Daniil Medvedev reached his 10th Grand Slam quarter-final (Photo credit: X/@DaniilMedwed)

Daniil Medvedev reaches his 10th Grand Slam quarter-final: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 12:15 am Jul 08, 202412:15 am

What's the story Daniil Medvedev reached his 10th Grand Slam quarter-final. He has moved into the last eight at Wimbledon 2024 after Grigor Dimitrov retired midway in the first set. Medvedev won the contest after leading 5-3 in the opening set against the 10th seed. He will now face men's singles top seed Jannik Sinner in the quarters. Here are further details.

Grigor

Dimitrov slipped and appeared to injure himself

Dimitrov started well and had a 3-0 lead in the first set. However, fifth seed Medvedev broke back. Dimitrov slipped and appeared to injure himself but kept going for a couple of games before taking a medical timeout. He did briefly return to the court but it was apparent that he was not going to be able to compete, handing Medvedev progression.

Information

H2H: Medvedev leads Sinner 6-5

Medvedev leads Sinner 6-5 in the pair's head-to-head, but has lost the past five meetings. The 28-year-old is chasing a maiden tour-level event since Rome last year.

Numbers

83-27 win-loss record for Medvedev at Grand Slams

Medvedev has booked a quarter-final spot at Wimbledon for the second time. He reached the semis last year. Russia's Medvedev owns a 83-27 win-loss record at Grand Slams, including 17-5 at Wimbledon. He is 13-2 at Slams this year, having reached the fourth round at Roland Garros and final at Australian Open.