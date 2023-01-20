Sports

Australian Open 2023, Korda stuns Medvedev in straight sets: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 20, 2023, 06:55 pm 2 min read

Sebastian Korda enjoyed a stunning victory over Russian ace Daniil Medvedev (Source: Twitter/@AustralianOpen)

Sebastian Korda enjoyed a stunning victory over Russian ace Daniil Medvedev in a third-round clash of the Australian Open 2023 on Friday. Korda claimed a win in straight sets to oust the two-time finalist. Earlier, Karen Khachanov beat Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6. Meanwhile, Hubert Hurkacz saw off Denis Shapovalov 7-6, 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 6-3. Here are the stats.

Key numbers for Korda

Korda, making just his second appearance in Melbourne, has booked a berth in the 4th round for the first time. He was ousted in the 3rd round last year. He now has a 5-2 win-loss record at AO. Korda has also reached the 4th round overall at Slams for the second time. He has a 14-8 win-loss record.

Korda wins 7-6, 6-3, 7-6

Korda beat Medvedev 7-6, 6-3, 7-6. Korda served just two aces compared to Medvedev's nine. He also committed more double faults (5) compared to Medvedev's three. Korda claimed a 72% win on the first serve. He also converted 5/10 break points.

Medvedev falls short

Medvedev now owns a 21-7 win-loss record at AO, after having reached the final here in 2021 and 2022 respectively. Overall, he has a win-loss record of 59-22 at Grand Slam events. In terms of the H2H record, Korda has improved his tally to 1-1 versus Medvedev. Earlier, the Russian star won the pair's first meeting at the 2021 Paris Masters.

Win for Hurkacz

Hurkacz took three hours and 40 minutes to down Shapovolav. In terms of the H2H record, Hurkacz has extended his tally to 4-1 versus Shapovalov. Before this meeting, Hurkacz beat the Canadian ace at the 2021 Miami Masters. Hurkacz served 16 aces compared to Shapovalov's 20. He claimed a 78% win on the first serve and converted 6/16 break points.

Khachanov prevails in a four-set contest

Khachanov reached the AO fourth round for the first time. He claimed victory in 3 hours and 33 minutes. He now has a 3-0 win-loss record against Frances. In terms of the match stats, Khachanov fired 20 aces to his opponent's 15. Khachanov had a 69% win in the first serve as both players committed four double faults each. Khachanov converted 4/10 break points.