Australian Open 2023: Tsitsipas downs Griekspoor, will face Sinner next
Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, stormed past world number 63, Tallon Griekspoor, to enter the fourth round of men's singles at the Australian Open. Tsitsipas beat his rival 6-2, 7-6(5), 6-3 in what was their maiden ATP match-up. Notably, the 24-year-old Greek hasn't dropped a set so far. Sixth-seed Felix Auger-Aliassime has progressed further, while 11th-seed Cameron Norrie suffered a shocking defeat. Here's more.
Key stats from the Tsitsipas-Griekspoor match
Tsitsipas fired seven aces to Griekspoor's six. Tsitsipas, however, conceded five double faults to his rival's tally of two. He commanded a staggering 81% win on each of his first and second serves. He converted three of his seven break points and also won a tiebreaker. Tsitsipas won a total of 102 points, including 64 from serves.
Tsitsipas to face Sinner in the fourth round
Up next, nine-time ATP singles titlist Tsitsipas will face 15th-seeded Jannik Sinner of Italy, who beat Hungary's Marton Fucsovics 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-0. Notably, Tsitsipas enjoys a 4-1 record against Sinner in their ATP head-to-head. Their most recent meeting was in the quarter-finals of the ATP Masters 1000 Rome in 2022, with the former winning in straight sets.
18-5 win-loss record at the Australian Open
Tsitsipas has raced to a win-loss tally of 18-5 at AO. He has been a three-time semi-finalist here. Overall at Grand Slams, he has a 46-21 win-loss record.
Auger-Aliassime beats Francisco Cerundolo 6-1, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4
Canadian Auger-Aliassime overcame 28th seed Francisco Cerundolo to reach the fourth round for the third straight year Down Under. The four-time singles titlist reached the AO quarter-finals for the first time in 2022, where he succumbed to a defeat against eventual finalist Daniil Medvedev. It remains his best run in the tournament.
What's next for Auger-Aliassime?
22-year-old Auger-Aliassime will face 2022 Next Gen ATP Finals runner-up Jiri Lehecka, who stunned Norrie 6-7(8), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4. As per ATP, he is the 11th Czech man in the Open Era to reach R16 at the Australian Open.