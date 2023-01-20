Sports

Australian Open 2023: Tsitsipas downs Griekspoor, will face Sinner next

Written by V Shashank Edited by Rajdeep Saha Jan 20, 2023, 05:37 pm 2 min read

Stefanos Tsitsipas hasn't dropped a set in Australian Open 2023 (Source: Twitter/@steftsitsipas)

Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, stormed past world number 63, Tallon Griekspoor, to enter the fourth round of men's singles at the Australian Open. Tsitsipas beat his rival 6-2, 7-6(5), 6-3 in what was their maiden ATP match-up. Notably, the 24-year-old Greek hasn't dropped a set so far. Sixth-seed Felix Auger-Aliassime has progressed further, while 11th-seed Cameron Norrie suffered a shocking defeat. Here's more.

Key stats from the Tsitsipas-Griekspoor match

Tsitsipas fired seven aces to Griekspoor's six. Tsitsipas, however, conceded five double faults to his rival's tally of two. He commanded a staggering 81% win on each of his first and second serves. He converted three of his seven break points and also won a tiebreaker. Tsitsipas won a total of 102 points, including 64 from serves.

Tsitsipas to face Sinner in the fourth round

Up next, nine-time ATP singles titlist Tsitsipas will face 15th-seeded Jannik Sinner of Italy, who beat Hungary's Marton Fucsovics 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-0. Notably, Tsitsipas enjoys a 4-1 record against Sinner in their ATP head-to-head. Their most recent meeting was in the quarter-finals of the ATP Masters 1000 Rome in 2022, with the former winning in straight sets.

18-5 win-loss record at the Australian Open

Tsitsipas has raced to a win-loss tally of 18-5 at AO. He has been a three-time semi-finalist here. Overall at Grand Slams, he has a 46-21 win-loss record.

Auger-Aliassime beats Francisco Cerundolo 6-1, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4

Canadian Auger-Aliassime overcame 28th seed Francisco Cerundolo to reach the fourth round for the third straight year Down Under. The four-time singles titlist reached the AO quarter-finals for the first time in 2022, where he succumbed to a defeat against eventual finalist Daniil Medvedev. It remains his best run in the tournament.

What's next for Auger-Aliassime?

22-year-old Auger-Aliassime will face 2022 Next Gen ATP Finals runner-up Jiri Lehecka, who stunned Norrie 6-7(8), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4. As per ATP, he is the 11th Czech man in the Open Era to reach R16 at the Australian Open.