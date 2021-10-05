Decoding the stats of Felix Auger-Aliassime in 2021

Felix Auger-Aliassime to compete at the BNP Paribas Open

Canadian star Felix Auger-Aliassime is set to feature at the impending BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. He recently lost to Matteo Berrettini in the group stage of Laver Cup. Felix earlier reached his maiden Grand Slam semi-final at the US Open. He had also qualified for the quarter-finals at Wimbledon. Here, we decode the stats of Felix in 2021.

Form

Felix is 33-20 in the season

Felix will enter the Indian Wells with a 33-20 win-loss record in the ongoing year. Although the 21-year-old didn't win a title, he registered a number of memorable wins. He finished as the runner-up of ATP 250 title in Melbourne, at the start of the year. He was also the finalist in the grass-court tournament in Stuttgart (ATP 250).

Halle

Felix overcame Swiss ace Roger Federer in Halle

After impressing in Stuttgart, Felix reached the semi-finals of ATP 500 event in Halle. He defeated Swiss maestro Roger Federer en route to the semis. By beating the latter, Felix secured one of the biggest wins of his career. This was his career's fourth Top 10 victory. Felix lost to the eventual champion Ugo Humbert in the penultimate clash.

Wimbledon

Fifth Canadian man to reach Wimbledon quarter-finals

Felix reached his first Grand Slam quarter-final at Wimbledon. He registered a five-set win, 6-4, 7-6(6), 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, over fourth seed Alexander Zverev. This was only the fifth Top 10 win of his career. Felix became the fifth Canadian man to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals. Matteo Berrettini defeated Felix 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, 6-3 in the last eight clash.

History

First Canadian man to reach US Open semi-finals

Felix added another feather to his cap at the US Open by marching into his first Grand Slam semi-finals. He became the first Canadian man to reach the US Open semis in the tournament history (since 1881). He is also the youngest man to do so since Juan Martin del Potro secured the US Open title in 2009.

Defeats

Felix suffered several defeats before US Open

Felix suffered a string of defeats before the US Open. He was stunned by Australia's Max Purcell at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Felix was earlier slated to play Andy Murray, however, the Scot withdrew eventually. Wild card Jenson Brooksby upset Felix at the Citi Open. The latter faced a second-round defeat to Dusan Lajovic at the National Bank Open.