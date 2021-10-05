BNP Paribas Open 2021: All you need to know

BNP Paribas Open 2021 set to commence on October 6

The 44th edition of the BNP Paribas Open, also known as the Indian Wells Open, is set to commence on October 6 in California. The ATP Masters 1000 tennis tournament will run until October 17. It will feature 16 of the top 20 players in the ATP Rankings. Dominic Thiem (men's singles) and Bianca Andreescu (women's singles) are the defending champions. Here's more.

Details

Key details about the tournament

The BNP Paribas Open is the first ATP Masters 1000 event of the season. It is usually held in March, however, it was postponed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The hard-court tournament is played at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, which was built in 2000. Stadium 1 is the second-largest tennis-specific stadium in the world with a capacity of over 16,000.

Schedule

A look at the schedule

The qualifying tournament is underway, while the men's main draw will kick-off on October 7. The men's singles semi-finals will be held on October 16, with the final scheduled for October 17. Meanwhile, the WTA singles main draw play will begin on October 6. The semi-finals are scheduled for October 15, while the final will take place on October 17.

Stats

Here are the stats

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer have won the joint-most men's singles BNP Paribas Open titles (5). Among women, Victoria Azarenka, Mary Joe Fernandez, Steffi Graf, Lindsay Davenport, Serena Williams, Kim Clijsters, Daniela Hantuchova, Maria Sharapova, and Victoria Azarenka have won the joint-most titles (2). Most finals (men's): Federer (9). Most finals (women's): Lindsay Davenport (6). Notably, Federer remains the oldest champion among men.

Players (men's)

Medvedev, Tsitsipas eye their first Indian Wells trophy

Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas are vying for their maiden Indian Wells title. Alexander Zverev, Matteo Berrettini, and Andrey Rublev will also battle it out for the title. The tournament will miss the presence of the Big Three - Djokovic, Federer, and Rafael Nadal. A first-time BNP Paribas Open singles champion will emerge this time. Andy Murray is one of the five wild cards.

Players (women's)

Kim Clijsters returns to Indian Wells after a decade

Among women, Garbine Muguruza, Maria Sakkari, and Ons Jabeur are the marquee contenders. The stars of US Open, Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez, are seeded in their tournament debuts. Notably, Kim Clijsters returns to California after a decade. Besides, world number one Ashleigh Barty, number two Aryna Sabalenka, number eight Sofia Kenin, and number 12 Naomi Osaka have withdrawn from the tournament.