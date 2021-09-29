US Open champion Emma Raducanu given Indian Wells wildcard

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Sep 29, 2021, 04:15 pm

2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu has been given a wildcard into the Indian Wells main draw. This will be the first tournament for the British tennis star since her US Open win. As per The Guardian, Raducanu had been mulling over where to play since the US Open before she was given a wildcard into the prestigious event. Here are the details.

Indian Wells: Why didn't Raducanu get a direct entry?

After her splendid US Open win, Raducanu saw a rise in the WTA Rankings. She is ranked 22 in the world. This is enough for a player to get direct qualification at an event but the entry list for Indian Wells was published during the US Open, when she was ranked outside the top 100.

Raducanu can qualify for the year-end WTA Finals

Raducanu can qualify for the year-end WTA Finals in Guadalajara. She is currently 14th in the race to reach the event. Notably, Raducanu needs a bit under 400 points to reach the top eight and qualify. As per the BBC, she has also entered tournaments in Russia and Romania in October.

Fifth tour-level event of Raducanu's career

The 2021 BNP Paribas Open to be held in Indian Wells will start from October 4 onwards. The Indian Wells tournament returns after a two-year gap and will be just the fifth tour-level event of Raducanu's career.

Recently, Raducanu split from her coach Andrew Richardson

Recently, Raducanu split from her coach Andrew Richardson despite winning the US Open. Richardson had coached Raducanu for two years at youth level and linked up with her again in July on a short-term deal. Raducanu said she wanted a more experienced coach as she will be playing in bigger events on the WTA Tour.

Raducanu scripted history by winning the US Open

Raducanu won the 2021 US Open women's singles final, beating Leylah Fernandez in straight sets. Raducanu bossed the show in this all-teen final to end Britain's 44-year wait for a women's singles Grand Slam champion. She played just her second career Slam event, winning 6-4, 6-3 against the 19-year-old Canadian opponent. She became the first qualifier in the Open era to win a Slam.