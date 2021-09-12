Decoding the key stats of Emma Raducanu's US Open win

Emma Raducanu has won the 2021 US Open title

Britain's Emma Raducanu won the 2021 US Open women's singles final, beating Leylah Fernandez in straight sets. Raducanu bossed the show in this all-teen final to end Britain's 44-year wait for a women's singles Grand Slam champion. The qualifier played just her second career Slam event, winning 6-4, 6-3 against the 19-year-old Canadian opponent. Here we decode the major stats of Raducanu's win.

The youngest Briton to win a Grand Slam title

After reaching the finale, Raducanu became the youngest British Grand Slam finalist in 62 years. Notably, she is now the youngest Briton to win a Grand Slam title. Raducanu became the first British woman to reach the US Open final in 53 years and winning the trophy as well. The last to do so was Virginia Wade in 1968.

Raducanu slams these terrific records as well

By winning the 2021 US Open crown, Raducanu has become the first qualifier in the Open era to win a Grand Slam. She is now the youngest women's Slam champion since Maria Sharapova at Wimbledon in 2004. Raducanu didn't drop a single set in the tournament. She is the first woman to win the US Open without dropping a set since Serena Williams (2014).

Lowest-ranked player since Clijsters to win the US Open

Raducanu was ranked World No.150, going into the tournament and is now the lowest-ranked player to win the US Open title since Kim Clijsters, who was not ranked. Clijsters earned the first major of her comeback in Flushing Meadows in 2009. Raducanu is likely to rise to World No.23 in Monday's new WTA Rankings.

First qualifier to win a Grand Slam singles title

Raducanu has scripted history by becoming the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam singles title. Earlier, she had already become the first qualifier to make a Grand Slam final. She is now the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title in over 40 years since Wade at Wimbledon 1977.