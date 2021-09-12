Premier League, Chelsea beat Aston Villa 3-0: Records broken

Romelu Lukaku scored a brace for Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku scored a brace as Chelsea thrashed Aston Villa 3-0 in gameweek four of the Premier League 2021-22 season. With this win, Chelsea have maintained their unbeaten start to the season as they went level on points with leaders Manchester United (10). Villa paid the price for their missed opportunities as Lukaku showed his brilliance for Thomas Tuchel's side. Here are the details.

Chelsea punish Villa at Stamford Bridge

Lukaku gave Chelsea an early lead, bagging his first goal ever at Stamford Bridge. Lukaku's clinical finish came from a sublime pass from Mateo Kovacic. Villa created plenty of chances after going down and managed four shots on target. However, they failed to score. Kovacic doubled Chelsea's lead early in the second half before Lukaku sealed the win in injury time.

A unique record for Kovacic

As per Opta, Chelsea mid-fielder Kovacic has both scored and assisted a goal in the same game for the first time in the Premier League. This is the third time he has achieved the same in his top-five European league career. He had earlier done so for Inter versus Sassuolo (2014) and Real Madrid versus Real Sociedad (2017).

Chelsea

Nine PL clean sheets for Chelsea at home under Tuchel

The Blues have now kept a clean sheet in nine of their 12 Premier League home games under Tuchel. They have conceded just seven goals in this period. As per Squawka Football, Trevoh Chalobah made more clearances (6) and more tackles (4) than any other Chelsea player against Aston Villa.

Chelsea join United with this unique tally

Chelsea have become just the second Premier League side to have notched 600 wins. Manchester United have the most PL wins (689).