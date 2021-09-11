Premier League, Ronaldo scores on Manchester United return: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Sep 11, 2021, 09:24 pm

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace for United

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace on his Manchester United return as the Red Devils beat Newcastle United 4-1 at Old Trafford on gameweek four of the Premier League 2021-22 season. Ronaldo gave United the lead ahead of half-time before Newcastle equalized after the break. The Portuguese international regained United's lead as Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard scored too. Here are the records broken.

MUNNEW

How did the match pan out?

United applied early pressure but there were no clear chances. With both the wingers drifting in, there was not much width to work on. Newcastle grew into the game and got into dangerous territories often. However, United got the lead with Ronaldo scoring an easy tap in. In the second half, Javier Manquillo equalized. However, Ronaldo bagged the second as Fernandes and Lingard scored.

Goals

Premier League goals: Ronaldo surpasses Hazard and Torres

Ronaldo has now raced to 86 Premier League goals. He went past the likes of Eden Hazard, Fernando Torres, and Louis Saha (85). Playing his 293rd gamed for United, Ronaldo has 120 goals in all competitions. As per Sky Sports, CR7 now has 481 league goals across Europe. He also has raced to 676 club career goals and 787 senior career goals.

Opta stats

Records scripted by Ronaldo

Ronaldo (36y 218d) is the oldest player to score a double in a Premier League match since Graham Alexander for Burnley against Hull City in April 2010 (38y 182d). Notably, the former Real Madrid and Juventus ace is now the oldest player to score for United in the PL since Ryan Giggs in February 2013 (39y 86d versus QPR).

Records

Unique record scripted by Ronaldo

As per Opta, Ronaldo has scored his first Premier League goal since May 2009 (versus Manchester City). This was a gap of 12 years and 124 days between the two goals. Notably, this is the second-longest between two strikes by any player in the competition's history, after Matt Jackson (13y 187d, 1993-2006).

Do you know?

Fernandes races to 44 PL goals, Pogba registers two assists

Bruno Fernandes scored his fourth goal of the Premier League 2021-22 season. He now has 30 Premier League goals from 55 games. He has 44 goals in all competitions. Meanwhile, Paul Pogba has raced to seven PL assists this season.