Decoding stats of Edinson Cavani in the 2020-21 season

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on May 07, 2021, 01:32 pm

Edinson Cavani scored four goals and made two assists as Manchester United beat AS Roma 8-5 on aggregate in the semis to reach the UEFA Europa League final.

Cavani led United's resurgence in the first leg, helping them win the match 6-2.

In the second leg, he scored twice as United managed to progress after a 3-2 defeat.

We decode Cavani's numbers in 2020-21.

Impact

Cavani involved in six goals against Roma

Cavani helped United take the lead at Old Trafford with a first-time lay-off for Bruno Fernandes.

He scored with a superb first-time effort in the second half before tapping the hosts back in front when substitute keeper Antonio Mirante pushed a shot into his path.

He also set up Mason Greenwood for United's sixth goal.

In Rome, Cavani scored twice for United.

Numbers

Cavani now has 14 goals in all competitions this season

Edinson Cavani has raced to 14 goals in all competitions this season, having played 34 games.

Besides scoring eight goals in the Premier League, Cavani has now netted five times in the Europa League.

He also netted one goal in the Carabao Cup.

Meanwhile, Cavani has four assists in total (Premier League: 2 and Europa League: 2).

Europa League

Cavani scripts this record after shining against Roma

As per Opta, Cavani is the first player to score two-plus goals in both legs of a two-legged semi-final in major European competition since Klaus Allofs for Cologne versus KSV Waregem in the 1985-86 UEFA Cup.

Cavani has now scored 16 goals in his last 15 UEFA Europa League appearances, including 15 in his last 10 starts in the competition.

Do you know?

Cavani joins Falcao and Auba in elite club

Cavani had six-goal involvements in the semi-final clash against Roma (G4 A2). As per William Hill, Cavani has become only the third player to score four-plus goals across a single Europa League semi-final tie after Radamel Falcao (2011) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (2019).