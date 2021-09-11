Premier League, Crystal Palace 3-0 Tottenham: List of records broken

Tottenham suffered a maiden defeat in the Premier League 2021-22 season

Crystal Palace beat Tottenham in gameweek four of the Premier League 2021-22 season on Saturday. The Eagles were the better side and grew over Spurs, who lost Japhet Tanganga after the defender was sent off. With this result, Tottenham suffered their first defeat in the league. Meanwhile, Palace earned a maiden win this season. They have five points. Here are further details.

How did the match pan out?

Tottenham lost Eric Dier early on with an injury. The first half didn't see many chances as a tight mid-field battle was on offer. However, just before half-time, Gallagher missed an opportunity to score. In the second half, Tanganga received two yellow cards before Wilfried Zaha converted a penalty after Ben Davies handled the ball. Zaha assisted newcomer Odsonne Edouard, who scored a brace.

Zaha nets Palace's 500th Premier League goal

As per Opta, Palace forward Zaha netted Crystal Palace's 500th Premier League goal. Notably, 57 of these goals have been penalties (11.4%). This is now the highest proportion of the 20 sides to score 500+ goals in the competition's history. Playing his 249th PL game, Zaha scored his 48th goal. Zaha now has 27 assists as well.

Unwanted numbers for Tottenham

There were only four minutes and 48 seconds between Tanganga's first and second yellow cards against Palace on Saturday. Meanwhile, since the start of the 2016-17 season, this is only the second time that Tottenham have failed to attempt a shot in the first half of a Premier League game (also v Man City in February 2020).

Odsonne Edouard shines on Premier League debut

As per Squawka Football, it took just 29 seconds for Edouard to score his first Premier League goal for the Eagles. As per Opta, Edouard, who joined Palace from Celtic, is the first player to score a brace on his Premier League debut as a substitute since Sergio Aguero for Manchester City in August 2011 (versus Swansea City).

A fantastic show on debut!

Edouard scripts this feat

As per Sky Sports, Edouard is the first player to score 2+ goals on his PL debut for Crystal Palace. He is the first to do so for any club since Steve Mounie, for Huddersfield in August 2017.