England vs India 2021: Decoding the major numbers

The fifth Test was canceled amid the coronavirus scare

The England versus India series saw the fifth Test get canceled. Notably, Indian players had expressed health concerns after assistant physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar tested COVID-19 positive on Thursday. India led the five-match series 2-1 after sealing a crucial win at The Oval. The Test series saw some notable performances as several players stood out. We decode the major numbers.

Joe Root

Joe Root led the way with the bat

England captain Joe Root scored the most runs in the series. He amassed a tally of 564 runs at an average of 94.00. Root took his game to another level and racked up three centuries and a half-century with the best score of 180*. He smashed the most fours in the series (69). Root surpassed the 9,000-run mark in Tests (9,278).

Rohit

Rohit Sharma stands out for India

For India, Rohit Sharma scored a staggering 368 runs at an average of 52.57. He hit his maiden Test century away from home, taking his overall tally to eight. Rohit also smashed two fifties. He hit the second-most fours (42) and four sixes. In the fourth Test, he also surpassed the 3,000-run mark in Test cricket (3,047).

Bowlers

Robinson leads the pack among bowlers, Anderson shines

Ollie Robinson, who made his Test debut against New Zealand in June, was the standout performer with the ball. The tall right-arm pacer accounted for 21 scalps from four Tests at an average of 21.33. He claimed two five-wicket hauls with the best performance of 5/65. Veteran England pacer James Anderson showed his brilliance, claiming 15 scalps at 24.66. He bowled 51 maiden overs.

Bumrah

India's Bumrah gets past 100 wickets

Jasprit Bumrah was terrific for India, picking up the most wickets for the visitors (18). He clocked an average of 20.83, claiming one five-wicket haul (5/64). Notably, Bumrah surpassed the 100-wicket mark (101). Bumrah achieved the mark in just 24 Test matches. Mohammed Siraj did reasonably well, taking 14 wickets at 30.71.