Aug 26, 2021

Joe Root has slammed another century in Tests

England cricket team captain Joe Root smashed a 23rd career century on Day 2 of the third Test match against India in Leeds. Root has been in supreme form in the ongoing Test series, piling up his third century. His heroics have helped England take a massive lead against India, who were bowled out for 78 in the first innings. Here's more.

Root shares a 139-run stand alongside Malan

After a good show by the England openers, Root and Dawid Malan got into the scheme of things and played smartly against a depleted Indian bowling attack. Root looked in a positive frame of mind from the very beginning and the two batters added a defiant 139-run stand for the third wicket. Root scored his runs quickly as Malan returned with a 70-run affair.

Root brings up his century in style

Root's aggression needs to be lauded as he milked the Indian bowlers on a surface that helped to bat. The England skipper brought up his ton from 124 deliveries. He has slammed 12 fours. He dispatched Ishant Sharma for a boundary through the gap between mid-on and mid-wicket to bring up a deserved ton.

2021 has been a Root masterclass all the way

Root smashed his sixth Test hundred in 2021 and 23rd overall. Notably, no Englishman has ever scored more centuries in a calendar year. His centuries read as: 228 v Sri Lanka, Galle; 186 v Sri Lanka, Galle; 218 v India, Chennai; 109 v India, Trent Bridge; 180* v India, Lord's; 100* v India, Headingley. Root has smashed a ton in three successive Tests.

