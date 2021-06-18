Will always regret missing hundred on Test debut: Shafali Verma

Indian cricketer Shafali Verma scored 96 runs in her debut Test match against England

She would "always regret" missing the hundred in a memorable Test debut but India's teenage batting sensation Shafali Verma says her 96-run knock in the ongoing one-off game against England has also given her confidence to aim higher the next time. The 17-year-old notched the highest score by an Indian woman cricketer on Test debut with a calculative and stroke-filled 152-ball 96 on Thursday.

Record

She shattered the record of former Indian cricketer Chanderkanta Kaul

She shattered the record of former Indian woman cricketer Chanderkanta Kaul, who had scored 75 runs on her Test debut against New Zealand at Nelson in 1995. She smashed 13 fours and two sixes during her 152-ball stay but her attempt to reach the century with a maximum proved costly as she mistimed a Kate Cross delivery which was caught by Anya Shrubsole.

Do you know?

Verma-Mandhana scored India's highest opening partnership

Verma also stitched 167 runs with her senior opening partner Smriti Mandhana (78). The duo's effort was India's highest opening partnership, going past the 153-run mark stand between Gargi Banerji and Sandhya Agarwal against Australia in Mumbai in 1984.

Twitter Post

Verma took to Twitter to thank everyone for support

I would like to thank each and everyone of you for your kind words of support and for your wishes🙏. It would not be possible to respond to each message individually. I am proud to be a part of this team and such wonderfully supportive teammates and support staff 🙏 — Shafali Verma (@TheShafaliVerma) June 17, 2021

Smriti Mandhana

Mandhana always lends great support to me: Verma

Asked about her bonding with Mandhana, Verma said, "We always back each other and understand each other. She always lends great support to me and guides me, it helps me a lot." "We just played our natural game, hit the loose deliveries, and kept on supporting each other. It is about holding on to the crease," she added.

Strategy

Focus was to play straight and stay on: Verma

The top-ranked T20 International batter in the ICC women's rankings curbed her natural instincts against the English bowlers Katherine Brunt and Shrubsole. "The strategy was to spend some time in the middle. Initially, we got a few loose deliveries including some full toss ones. We could not convert them into boundaries as the focus was to play straight and stay on," Verma said.

Senior Team Members

Senior players asked me to play my natural game: Verma

Thanking the senior members of the team, Verma said, "Seniors always back me up and don't put any pressure on me. It helped me to play with a free mind and do well." "They just asked me to play my natural game and that helped me in scoring this. From this series, I've learned to be patient," she added.