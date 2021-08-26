Don't make it an issue: Neeraj Chopra on Pakistan's Nadeem

Neeraj has urged people to not further propaganda against Nadeem

India's javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, on Thursday, urged people to not indulge in propaganda after his comments on Pakistan's javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem were blown out of proportion on social media. Neeraj said he was extremely disappointed about the reactions to his comments. To note, he had won the nation's first-ever athletics gold medal at the recently-concluded Tokyo 2020 Olympics Here's more.

Appeal

'I'm extremely disappointed to see some of the reactions'

Neeraj has requested everyone to not use his name and comments for propaganda. "I would request everyone to please not use me and my comments as a medium to further your vested interests and propaganda. Sports teaches us to be together and united. I'm extremely disappointed to see some of the reactions from the public on my recent comments," tweeted the gold medal winner.

Information

What had Chopra said about Nadeem?

In an exclusive interview to The Times of India, Chopra had said that he was looking for his javelin before his first throw and saw the Pakistan athlete moving around with it. Chopra said that's why he took his first throw hurriedly.

Clarification

Nothing wrong with Nadeem taking my javelin, says Neeraj

Neeraj also said there was nothing wrong with Nadeem taking his javelin and everything that transpired during the final was in accordance with the rules. Neeraj said a big issue has been made over his remarks. He clarified that all the personal javelins are kept in one place, where any thrower can use them and there was nothing wrong with Nadeem taking his javelin.

#Cringe trends

Recently, RJ Malishka's Neeraj Chopra interview angered netizens

Recently, netizens couldn't keep calm about Red FM's RJ Malishka's interaction with Chopra for the amount of second-hand embarrassment it generated. The seasoned radio jockey welcomed the 23-year-old on the digital interview by dancing to the 1950s Hindi song Uden Jab Jab Zulfen Teri. Social media users immediately took offense and criticized Malishka for making Neeraj uncomfortable with her act.

Similarities

People drew comparisons with Navika Kumar inquiring Chopra about girlfriend

Comparisons were drawn with Navika Kumar's controversial interview with Chopra. To recall, the journalist had asked him about his relationship status. As Chopra replied he didn't have one as he only wanted "to focus on (his) game right now," the channel's call to air it as an exclusive big revelation was mocked online.

Gold medal

Chopra secured India's first Olympic gold in athletics

Chopra managed to clinch India's second-ever individual gold medal at the Olympics. He bagged the gold medal in the men's javelin throw final. Chopra became the first Indian in over a century to win an Olympic medal in athletics after Norman Pritchard (British Indian) claimed silver 200m on July 22, 1900. Chopra became the second Indian to clinch an individual gold after Abhinav Bindra.

Lead

Chopra gained a massive lead at the start

Chopra seemed to be a front-runner to win gold right from the start. He started emphatically, having recorded an initial throw of 87.03m. The 23-year-old improved further in the second attempt with an 87.58m throw. Chopra notched up 76.9m in his third attempt. His throws in the fourth and fifth rounds were not counted due to foul.