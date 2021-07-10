Sri Lanka versus India series to start from July 18

India's tour of Sri Lanka will start with an ODI series

India's tour of Sri Lanka which was set to start on July 13 will now take place from July 18 onwards. BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed the same on Saturday after the series was rescheduled yesterday by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC). This was due to positive cases of COVID-19 to members of the Sri Lankan team set-up. Here are further details.

On Friday, Lanka team's data analyst had tested positive

On Friday, the data analyst of the Sri Lanka cricket team, GT Niroshan, tested positive for COVID-19. He was found to be positive after a PCR Test was carried out among all members associated with the team post the confirmation of Grant Flower's case. Both Niroshan and batting coach Flower are undergoing due medical protocols.

Flower tested positive three days after returning from England

Earlier, Flower tested positive for COVID-19 three days after the squad returned from their tour of England. Despite this, Sri Lanka's medical staff had believed the series against India will not be impacted. As per them, Flower contracted the virus in England. It was reported that Flower hadn't been in close contact with other squad members over the last few days.

The dates for the games will be announced soon

"The India-Sri Lanka ODI series will start on July 18 due to coronavirus cases in the Sri Lanka camp," BCCI secretary Shah told ANI. As per Cricbuzz, the Sri Lanka board officials called Shah on Saturday morning with the revised schedule for approval. The dates for all the games will be announced soon.

Niroshan, Flower have tested positive for the Delta variant

It has been learned that both Niroshan and Flower have tested positive for the Delta variant of the virus, which is particularly contagious. As a result, the whole squad will now spend at least two more days in isolation, and face another PCR test.

Series will be crucial for India's second-string squad

Post the ODIs, there will be a T20I series as well. The white-ball series will give us a glimpse of India's white-ball specialists in the absence of the star players who are in England, preparing for a five-match Test series. India will be led by Shikhar Dhawan and it's an opportunity for several players to step up and show their mettle.