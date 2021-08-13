First Test: India bowled out for 364; Anderson takes five-for

1st Test: India bowled out for 364 in first innings

The Indian cricket team has been bowled out for 364 in the first innings of the ongoing second Test at Lord's. Starting from the overnight score of 276/3, India lost wickets in quick succession on Day 2. However, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja saved them from a batting collapse. Meanwhile, James Anderson snapped up another five-wicket haul. Here is the innings report.

How did India's innings pan out?

India were off to a salubrious start after England elected to bowl. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma drove them past 100, having shared a 126-run stand. The former slammed a magnificent ton. Skipper Virat Kohli too looked solid but ended up scoring 42. Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane were dismissed early on Day 2. Meanwhile, Jadeja played with the tail, having powered India to 364.

Rahul smashes his sixth Test ton

KL Rahul played a brilliant knock, having slammed his sixth century in Test cricket. He smashed an astonishing 129 and was involved in a 126-run partnership with Rohit Sharma for the opening wicket. He stitched another century-plus stand with Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Rahul became only the 10th Indian to smash a hundred at the Mecca of cricket, Lord's.

Anderson takes his 31st five-wicket haul

Anderson emerged as the only bowler who perturbed the Indians in the innings. He was the pick of England's bowlers, having taken his 31st five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Anderson now has sixth-most five-fors in Test cricket after Muttiah Muralitharan (67), Shane Warne (37), Richard Hadlee (36), Anil Kumble (35), and Rangana Herath (34). Anderson finished with phenomenal figures of 5/62.

Anderson vs India at Lord's

Anderson seems to be at his best against India at Lord's. Since 2007, his number at Lord's read as: 2007: 5/42 and 2/83, 2011: 2/87 and 5/65, 2014: 4/60 and 1/77, 2018: 5/20 and 4/23, 2021: 5/62.

Other notable performances in the innings

Rohit was also on fire along with Rahul in the first innings. He smashed his highest Test score outside India (83). The duo put on the first century stand (126) by Indian openers outside Asia since the start of 2011 (Tests). Besides, Pant (37) played in his usual manner, adding useful runs for India. Jadeja once again proved his mettle down the order (40).