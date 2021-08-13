Unmukt Chand retires from Indian cricket at 28

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Aug 13, 2021, 06:54 pm

Unmukt Chand retires from Indian cricket

Former Indian Under-19 captain Unmukt Chand has retired from Indian cricket with immediate effect. Unmukt said he has decided to "bid adieu to the BCCI and seek better opportunities around the world". The 28-year-old will be remembered for leading India to the Under-19 World Cup title in 2012. He had scored an unbeaten 111 in the final against Australia. Here is more.

Twitter Post

Unmukt announced his decision on Twitter

T1- On to the next innings of my life #JaiHind🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/fEEJ9xOdlt — Unmukt Chand (@UnmuktChand9) August 13, 2021

WC

Unmukt helped India win the 2012 Under-19 WC

Unmukt rose to prominence in the 2012 Under-19 World Cup. He led from the front as India beat Australia to win the tournament in Australia. His 111* (130) powered India to a six-wicket win in the final. Unmukt also finished as the leading run-scorer in the tournament, having racked up 246 runs at a phenomenal average of 49.20.

Career

A look at his domestic career

Unmukt burst onto domestic cricket in 2010. He has aggregated 3,379 runs from 67 matches in First-class cricket at an average of 31.57. The tally includes 8 hundreds and 16 half-centuries. Unmukt also played over 100 List A matches. He scored 4,505 runs with the help of 7 hundreds. Unmukt also has 1,565 T20 runs to his name.

Information

His numbers in the Indian Premier League

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Unmukt has been a part of three franchises - Delhi Daredevils, Rajasthan Royals, and Mumbai Indians. He scored 300 runs from 21 matches in the tournament at 15.0, including a 50+ score.

Form

Unmukt couldn't make it to the highest level

Despite impressing with his domestic numbers, Unmukt couldn't make it to the international stage. He even became a mainstay batter for India A, having led them to victories in 2013 and 2015. In 2016, Unmukt was dropped from the Vijay Hazare Trophy squad. A few seasons later (2019/20), he joined the Uttarakhand side but managed only 195 runs at 13.92.

Opportunities

Unmukt still open to 'better opportunities around the world'

"Things have not been as smooth in the last few years and opportunities have been denied," Chand wrote. "Though a part of me is not at peace with the way things have unfolded in the last few years, I still choose to see the silver lining and with fond memories bid adieu to BCCI and seek better opportunities around the world."