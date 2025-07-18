Freida Pinto to star in Netflix series 'Unaccustomed Earth'

Slumdog Millionaire actor Freida Pinto has been roped in for Netflix 's upcoming drama series Unaccustomed Earth , reported Deadline. The eight-part series is created by Madhuri Shekar (3 Body Problem, The Nevers) and executive produced by John Wells (The Pitt, Shameless). It will see Pinto as Parul Chaudhury and is inspired by Jhumpa Lahiri's namesake short story collection.

Series details What is the show about? Unaccustomed Earth is a sweeping, dramatic tale of an Indian American community dealing with love, desire, and identity. The series delves into the elite Indian-American society of Cambridge, MA. The story takes a turn when a devoted wife's secret romance with her long-lost love is revealed, sparking scandal and conflict within this close-knit immigrant community.

Production team Know about the production team The production team of Unaccustomed Earth includes Ritesh Batra, Lahiri, Nisha Ganatra, Erica Saleh, Erin Jontow, and Celia Costas. The series will be produced under Warner Bros. Television's studio, John Wells Productions. Batra will also direct the first two episodes of the series.