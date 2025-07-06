'My Life with the Walter Boys' S02 gets release date

Netflix has announced that the second season of its popular YA series, My Life With the Walter Boys, will premiere on August 28. The announcement was made by lead actors Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde, and Ashby Gentry at Calgary Stampede in Canada where the show is filmed. The series is based on Ali Novak's book of the same name.

Plot preview Here's what happens in season 2 The second season will continue from where the first left off, with Jackie (Rodriguez) returning to Colorado after spending the summer in New York City. She plans to make amends with Alex (Gentry) and take some space from Cole (LaLonde). However, Alex is not keen on reconciling and focuses on preparing for a rodeo event while basking in his newfound popularity.

Character development More about the show Meanwhile, Cole takes up a new role at school but finds it doesn't quite compensate for not playing football. His old habits start to cause complications. Jackie, on the other hand, realizes she might fit back into Silver Falls after all but struggles to maintain balance in her life. The show is confirmed to return for a third season.