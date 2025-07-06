'My Life with the Walter Boys' S02 gets release date
What's the story
Netflix has announced that the second season of its popular YA series, My Life With the Walter Boys, will premiere on August 28. The announcement was made by lead actors Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde, and Ashby Gentry at Calgary Stampede in Canada where the show is filmed. The series is based on Ali Novak's book of the same name.
Twitter Post
Here's the announcement
Yeeee-haw! My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2 premieres AUGUST 28. pic.twitter.com/BK2qjK7Xco— Netflix (@netflix) July 5, 2025
Plot preview
Here's what happens in season 2
The second season will continue from where the first left off, with Jackie (Rodriguez) returning to Colorado after spending the summer in New York City. She plans to make amends with Alex (Gentry) and take some space from Cole (LaLonde). However, Alex is not keen on reconciling and focuses on preparing for a rodeo event while basking in his newfound popularity.
Character development
More about the show
Meanwhile, Cole takes up a new role at school but finds it doesn't quite compensate for not playing football. His old habits start to cause complications. Jackie, on the other hand, realizes she might fit back into Silver Falls after all but struggles to maintain balance in her life. The show is confirmed to return for a third season.
Book adaptation
Showrunner, executive producers
While Novak recently published My Return With the Walter Boys, a sequel to her first book, the upcoming season is set to take a different path. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and International Production and iGeneration Studios with Melanie Halsall as showrunner and executive producer. Ed Glauser and Becky Hartman Edwards also serve as executive producers.The first season has 10 episodes.