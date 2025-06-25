When, where to watch Ajay Devgn's 'Raid 2' on OTT?
What's the story
The 2025 box office hit, Raid 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, is set to make its digital debut on Netflix soon. The film features Devgn as an income tax officer named Amay Patnaik who investigates a local politician played by Deshmukh. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the sequel also stars Vaani Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla, and will hit OTT on Thursday.
Release details
'Raid 2' is one of the biggest hits of 2025
The film's makers announced the digital release date recently. Netflix also shared the news with a poster, stating, "Aaj se ulti ginti shuru (The countdown begins from today) (fire emoticon) Amay Patnaik is back with a new case and the same old fire (punch emoticon) Watch Raid 2, out June 26." The action-thriller has emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2025, following Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's Chhaava.
Film synopsis
Honest officer v/s corrupt politician
In Raid 2, Devgn reprises his role as Patnaik, an honest income tax officer who has been transferred to Bhoj after being falsely accused of demanding a bribe during a raid. The story takes an interesting turn when Patnaik meets Dada Bhai (Deshmukh), a well-loved local politician. However, he gets suspicious and decides to raid the politician's home and offices.