When, where to watch Ajay Devgn's 'Raid 2' on OTT? 

Release details

'Raid 2' is one of the biggest hits of 2025

The film's makers announced the digital release date recently. Netflix also shared the news with a poster, stating, "Aaj se ulti ginti shuru (The countdown begins from today) (fire emoticon) Amay Patnaik is back with a new case and the same old fire (punch emoticon) Watch Raid 2, out June 26." The action-thriller has emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2025, following Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's Chhaava.