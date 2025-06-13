When is David Letterman's 'My Next Guest...' returning on Netflix?
What's the story
Netflix has announced the renewal of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman for two additional seasons.
The series, which first premiered in 2018, features David Letterman interviewing a single guest per episode, often including on-location segments where he visits their homes or significant locations.
The upcoming season, Season 6, will hit the platform in 2025.
Guest list
Over the course of five seasons and three specials, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction has featured a total of 27 episodes.
The show has hosted several high-profile guests, including former US President Barack Obama, actors Tina Fey and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, rapper Jay-Z, actor Robert Downey Jr., Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, comedian Dave Chappelle, and singer Billie Eilish.
Awards
The show has been nominated for 6 Emmy Awards
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman has been nominated for six Emmy Awards. In 2024, it actually won the award for hosted nonfiction special or series for its 2024 special featuring comedian John Mulaney.
The show is produced by Jax Media/Imagine Entertainment and Worldwide Pants, Inc.