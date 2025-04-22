'Chhaava' is first non-franchise Indian film to hit ₹600cr
What's the story
Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, has crossed the ₹600 crore mark in India.
The historical drama, which narrates the tale of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, has now become the second Bollywood film (Hindi original) and third film overall to achieve the feat.
Interestingly, it's the first non-sequel film to achieve this feat.
Box office success
'Chhaava' joins elite list of top-grossing Hindi films
Chhaava has entered the list of top-grossing Hindi films, following Pushpa 2 and Stree 2. The movie now occupies the third place, having crossed the ₹600 crore mark in India.
While both the other entries had successful openers to help boost their income, the Laxman Utekar directorial had no such fanbase.
Kaushal's father, renowned Bollywood action director Sham Kaushal, thanked fans for their support recently. He shared a poster of the movie on Instagram, celebrating its success.
International success
'Chhaava' surpassed ₹800 crore mark globally
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the feat and shared a breakdown of the film's all-time India earnings.
Chhaava's success isn't restricted to India; the film has also crossed the ₹800 crore milestone worldwide, standing at ₹807.6 crore.
Mandanna, who plays Sambhaji Maharaj's wife, Yesubai, in the film, also took to social media to celebrate the milestone and thanked fans.
The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner.
Twitter Post
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh called it an 'all time blockbuster'
600 NOT OUT... #Chhaava storms past the ₹ 600 cr mark... After #Pushpa2 #Hindi and #Stree2, #Chhaava becomes the third film to achieve this milestone... ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER.#Chhaava #Hindi biz at a glance…— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 21, 2025
⭐️ Week 1: ₹ 225.28 cr
⭐️ Week 2: ₹ 186.18 cr
⭐️ Week 3: ₹ 84.94… pic.twitter.com/eJuGHjkuFc
Film's appeal
'Chhaava' shines with unique storytelling and stellar performances
What sets Chhaava apart from other films is its commitment to interesting characterization, breathtaking cinematography, and brilliant performances.
The film has a beautiful soundtrack by AR Rahman, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil.
Apart from Kaushal and Mandanna, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta in important roles.