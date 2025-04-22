What's the story

Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, has crossed the ₹600 crore mark in India.

The historical drama, which narrates the tale of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, has now become the second Bollywood film (Hindi original) and third film overall to achieve the feat.

Interestingly, it's the first non-sequel film to achieve this feat.