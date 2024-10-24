Summarize Simplifying... In short Actress Kiara Advani is reportedly in advanced talks for a standalone fantasy-comedy film produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock.

This new venture, distinct from the Stree Cinematic Universe, is set to start production in mid-2025.

Kiara Advani in talks for Dinesh Vijan's new film

Kiara Advani in talks for Dinesh Vijan's standalone fantasy-comedy: Report

By Tanvi Gupta 07:10 pm Oct 24, 202407:10 pm

What's the story Actor Kiara Advani, who has starred in hits like Kabir Singh, Good Newwz, Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Satyaprem Ki Katha, is said to be in advanced talks with filmmaker Dinesh Vijan. The talks are for a possible standalone fantasy comedy with Advani in the lead. A source close to the development told Pinkvilla that this won't be in the Stree Cinematic Universe but will launch a new franchise.

'The flavor of this franchise will be very different...'

Per Pinkvilla, the source revealed, "Kiara is on the verge of locking a fantasy comedy with Maddock. The horror comedy won't be a part of the Stree Cinematic Universe at the moment but marks the beginning of a standalone franchise in the fantasy comedy space with some supernatural elements." "The flavor of this franchise will be very different from the existing one, and the makers are confident to embark on a fruitful journey," they added.

Advani's new venture to commence in mid-2025

The source further revealed that the film will go on floors by mid-2025 on a start-to-finish schedule. "It's going to be Kiara Advani in and as, and the negotiations are in the advanced stages. Once the things are on paper, an official announcement will be made." "This could be Kiara's first film to take off after she wraps up War 2 and Toxic, which are presently on floors," they added.