Summarize Simplifying... In short Rita Ora is set to host the MTV EMAs for a record third time, promising an unforgettable show with a mix of music and surprises.

The star-studded lineup includes Benson Boone, RAYE, Shawn Mendes, Teddy Swims, and The Warning, with the event airing live globally on MTV, Pluto TV, and Paramount+.

Viewers in Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia can catch the action from November 16.

Rita Ora to host MTV EMAs for record third time

By Tanvi Gupta 06:52 pm Oct 24, 202406:52 pm

What's the story British singer-songwriter Rita Ora will host the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) in Manchester for the third time, reportedly. The Co-op Live event will be held on November 10. This makes Ora the first person to host the EMAs thrice. "I'm over the moon that I get to be back with my MTV family hosting the EMAs for the third time!" she said.

Anticipation building

Ora and MTV officials shared enthusiasm for upcoming EMAs

Ora said she was looking forward to the upcoming show, calling the EMAs stage "like another home" for her. She promised an "absolutely incredible" event with a stellar lineup of music performances and surprises. Bruce Gillmer, President of Music at Paramount Global, also expressed his excitement at Ora's return as host. He praised her "infectious energy and talent," saying she will take the show to new heights for global fans.

Event details

MTV EMAs 2024: Star-studded lineup and global broadcast

MTV has revealed the first batch of global artists performing at the 2024 EMAs. The list features Benson Boone, RAYE, Shawn Mendes, Teddy Swims, and The Warning. Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale and screen stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Lucien Laviscount will also present the show. It will air live on MTV in over 150 countries and on Pluto TV and Paramount+. In Southeast Asia, it will be available from November 16 in Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia.