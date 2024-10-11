Summarize Simplifying... In short Rapper Diddy's sex trafficking trial is set for May 2025, with his legal team accusing the US government of a smear campaign.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs to face trial in 2025

By Tanvi Gupta 10:11 am Oct 11, 202410:11 am

What's the story Renowned music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs is scheduled to go on trial on sex trafficking and other related charges on May 5, 2025. Judge Arun Subramanian confirmed the date during a pretrial hearing on Thursday. The timeline matches requests from Combs's legal team for an April or May trial. The rapper has remained in custody since his arrest in New York on September 16.

Courtroom scene

Combs's first court appearance since arrest

Thursday was Combs's first court appearance since his arrest. He was brought into the courtroom in leg shackles, wearing a light button-down collared shirt and gray pants. His mother Janice Combs and his children were at the courthouse. The rapper reportedly smiled at his family before sitting down with his lawyer and at the end of the 30-minute hearing, he stood up to bow toward them as spectators and press were leaving.

Legal motion

Combs's legal team accuses government of smear campaign

In a new move, Combs's legal team moved a motion on Wednesday seeking an evidentiary hearing. They accused the US government of colluding with the media in a smear campaign to jeopardize a fair trial. The memorandum reviewed by Variety reveals that Combs's counsel alleges numerous attempts in this "government scheme" to undermine his right to a fair trial and requests consideration for appropriate remedies.

Charges detailed

Government misconduct and allegations against Combs

The memorandum detailed four distinct tactics of government misconduct, the most egregious being the CNN leak of Combs allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in 2016. The indictment claims Combs engaged in violent, abusive, and coercive conduct toward women for years. He allegedly hosted multi-day orgies where women were coerced into having sex with male sex workers, sometimes on camera. The women were also reportedly administered ketamine and other drugs.

Ongoing developments

Combs's bail appeal and potential new charges

Combs is currently appealing the repeated denial of bail that has kept him in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. His defense team has offered a $50 million bond, home detention, etc., arguing fears of witness tampering if he is released are "speculative." Meanwhile, prosecutors from the US Attorney's office hinted at a superseding indictment during Thursday's hearing. This could mean current charges against Combs may be dismissed or replaced with new ones.