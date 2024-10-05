Summarize Simplifying... In short Amazon has pulled the plug on the planned 'Bosch' spinoff series featuring Jamie Hector, despite it being executive produced by renowned author Michael Connelly.

Amazon scraps Jamie Hector's planned 'Bosch' spinoff series

03:55 pm Oct 05, 2024

What's the story In a surprising turn of events, Amazon MGM Studios has decided not to proceed with the previously announced Bosch spinoff series, reported Deadline. The show, which was first announced in February 2023, was set to feature Detective Jerry Edgar with Jamie Hector reprising his role. The storyline involved Edgar undertaking an undercover FBI mission in Little Haiti, Miami where he had to navigate his new life amidst the city's gritty underbelly while dealing with a mysterious past.

'Bosch' spinoff series was to be produced by Michael Connelly

The now-canceled Bosch spinoff series was to be executive produced by Michael Connelly, the author of the Harry Bosch book series. Larry Andries was set to write the script but faced six felony counts of sexual assault in Los Angeles in March. Other executive producers included Henrik Bastin and Melissa Aouate, with Jasmine Russ of Fabel Entertainment co-executive producing.

Second 'Bosch' spinoff featuring detective Renee Ballard proceeds

Despite the cancelation of the Edgar-focused spinoff, another Bosch spinoff featuring Detective Renee Ballard is still in progress. The show, which stars Maggie Q as Ballard, was ordered to series earlier this year. The storyline revolves around Ballard leading the LAPD's new cold case division and striving to bring credibility to the department and justice to her community.

'Who's the Boss?' sequel also shelved by Amazon MGM Studios

In addition to the Bosch spinoff, Amazon MGM Studios has also decided not to move forward with a sequel series to Who's The Boss?. The show was initially picked up by Freevee in 2022 and featured original series stars Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano. Despite these cancelations, the original Bosch series continues to be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.