The findings were published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Genetics influence cognitive function in humans, says study

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:51 pm Jul 06, 202504:51 pm

What's the story

Chinese researchers have found that genetics plays a key role in the brain's ability to maintain a critical balance between activation and control. This balance is crucial for cognitive function. The study was conducted by scientists from the Chinese Academy of Sciences's biophysics and automation institutes. Their findings were published in the peer-reviewed journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.