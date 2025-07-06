Genetics influence cognitive function in humans, says study
What's the story
Chinese researchers have found that genetics plays a key role in the brain's ability to maintain a critical balance between activation and control. This balance is crucial for cognitive function. The study was conducted by scientists from the Chinese Academy of Sciences's biophysics and automation institutes. Their findings were published in the peer-reviewed journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Neural balance
Genetic factors shape brain criticality
The concept of brain criticality, or the balance between neural excitation and inhibition, is known to improve information processing capabilities. However, its genetic basis has remained largely unexplored until now. The research team found that genetic factors significantly influence brain criticality at different levels—from individual brain regions to large-scale networks.
Genetic connection
Findings could help understand neurological, psychiatric disorders
The researchers also found a connection between brain criticality and cognitive functions, hinting at a shared genetic basis. "These findings position brain criticality as a biological phenotype, opening broad avenues for exploring its implications in brain function and potential dysfunctions," the team said in their paper. This discovery could have far-reaching implications for understanding neurological and psychiatric disorders.