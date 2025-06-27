Xiaomi's first e-SUV debuts with 835km range; priced at ₹30L

Xiaomi has launched its first-ever SUV, the all-electric YU7, in a bid to take on Tesla 's popular Model Y. The tech giant has priced the three variants of the YU7 - Standard, Pro, and Max - at RMB 253,500 (roughly $35,300 or ₹30 lakh), RMB 279,900, and RMB 329,900 respectively. These prices are lower than those of the Model Y in China, which starts at RMB 263,500 for the Rear-Wheel Drive variant.

Market response Over 200,000 orders in 3 minutes Xiaomi's EV unit, Xiaomi EV, announced on Weibo that the YU7 has already secured over 200,000 orders within three minutes of its launch. This is a huge success for the four-year-old auto brand and shows that there is a strong demand for electric SUVs in China. The YU7 is a mid-to-large-size SUV with five seats and dimensions larger than those of the Model Y.

Technical details Three variants with different power outputs The standard version of the YU7 is a single-motor rear-wheel-drive model with 320hp of power. It can go from 0-100km/h in 5.88 seconds. The Pro and Max variants are dual-motor models with more power and better acceleration times. The Pro variant has a power output of 496hp and can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just over four seconds, while the Max variant boasts an impressive output of up to 690hp, achieving the same sprint in just over three seconds.

Power source Better range than Tesla Model Y The standard and Pro variants of the YU7 come with a 96.3kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery pack, offering ranges of up to 835km and 770km, respectively. The Max variant gets a bigger 101.7kWh ternary lithium battery pack with a range of up to 760km. This is better than Tesla Model Y's two variants, which offer ranges of up to 593km and 719km, respectively, in China.