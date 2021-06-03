Tesla recalls around 6,000 cars in US over loose bolts

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jun 03, 2021, 05:57 pm

Tesla Model 3 and Y recalled in the US

Tesla has issued a recall order for around 6,000 cars in the US, covering some of its 2019-2021 Model 3 sedans and 2020-2021 Model Y SUVs. The company claims that the affected four-wheelers might have loose brake caliper bolts, which can result in a loss of tire pressure. However, there are no reports of crashes or injuries yet. Here are more details.

Incident

A 2021 Model Y reported a missing fastener

In its filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Tesla said that in December, it was informed about a 2021 Model Y car that had a missing fastener on the driver-side rear brake caliper. Since then, the brand has taken measures to prevent the loosening of the bolts while assembling all its vehicles.

Promise

All arrangements for repair/replacement will be done by Tesla

Tesla will inspect all the affected models and tighten or replace the caliper bolts as necessary. Loose caliper bolts might allow the brake caliper to separate and touch the wheel, causing tire pressure loss in "very rare circumstances." If a vehicle suffers damage from a loose or missing fastener, Tesla will make arrangements for the car to be towed to the nearest service center.

Car #1

Tesla Model 3: Price starts at around Rs. 29 lakh

Tesla Model 3 has a sloping roofline, angular LED headlamps, and sporty-looking 18-inch alloy wheels (19-inch optional). The vehicle has a 5-seater cabin with a full-glass roof, a 15.0-inch touchscreen console, multiple airbags, and a full-fledged 'Self-Driving' feature. It runs on a dual-motor, all-electric powertrain that allows the car to sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.1 seconds and delivers a range of up to 568km.

Car #2

Tesla Model Y: Price begins at around Rs. 38 lakh

The Tesla Model Y has an eye-catching look, featuring sleek headlamps, wrap-around taillights, and 21-inch wheels. Inside, there are seven seats, a 15.0-inch touchscreen panel, multiple airbags, a tinted all-glass roof, and 'Self-Driving' facility. The sedan is fueled by a twin-motor, all-electric powertrain and can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 3.5 seconds. It has a range of up to 525km per charge.