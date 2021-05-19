Royal Enfield recalls 2.36 lakh bikes over faulty ignition coil

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on May 19, 2021, 05:52 pm

Royal Enfield recalls motorcycles in seven countries

Royal Enfield has recalled 2,36,966 units of the Bullet 350, Classic 350, and the Meteor 350 bikes in seven countries including India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Australia. The affected two-wheelers were manufactured between December 2020 and April 2021. The brand claims they could have a defective ignition coil, which could result in engine misfiring, an electric short circuit, and reduced performance. Here are more details.

Details

Less than 10% of recalled bikes will require part replacement

Royal Enfield has issued a proactive recall for all models. The two-wheelers will be inspected and the defective part will be replaced. As per estimates, fewer than 10% of the recalled bikes shall require replacement. Owners of the affected motorcycles will be contacted by the local dealerships and service teams. Customers can also call the RE hotline on 1800-210-0007 for assistance.

Bike #1

Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Price starts at Rs. 1.34 lakh

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 features a sloping fuel tank, a halogen headlight, an analog instrument cluster, and wire-spoke wheels. It is powered by a BS6-compliant 346cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that generates 19hp/28nm and is linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox. For the rider's safety, it has a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear, along with single-channel ABS.

Bike #2

Royal Enfield Classic 350: Price begins at Rs. 1.72 lakh

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 has an old-school cruiser look, featuring a halogen headlight, an analog instrument console, and blacked-out alloy wheels. It runs on a BS6-compliant 346cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that makes 19hp/28Nm and is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Disc brakes on both the front as well as rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, ensure the safety of the riders.

Bike #3

Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Price starts at Rs. 1.84 lakh

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has a sporty design and comes with a full-LED lighting setup, alloy wheels, and a semi-digital instrument console. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 349cc, single-cylinder engine that churns out 20.12hp/27Nm and is paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox. In terms of safety equipment, the bike has disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS.