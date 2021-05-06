2021 Honda CB150R Streetfire bike launched in Indonesia

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on May 06, 2021, 03:05 pm

Japanese automaker Honda has launched its 2021 CB150R Streetfire motorcycle in Indonesia. It is offered in two variants: Standard and Special Edition.

As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has an aggressive look and comes with a digital instrument cluster as well as a full-LED lighting setup. It is powered by a 149cc, liquid-cooled engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Here are more details.

Design

The bike has tapered handlebars

The Honda CB150R Streetfire has a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, tapered handlebars, and an upswept exhaust.

It offers a digital instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, a 12-liter fuel tank, and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.

The Special Edition variant gets a Burnt Titanium finish on the handlebar and wheel rims, an engine cowl, and 3D logos on the fuel tank.

Information

What colors does the vehicle come in?

The Standard version of the 2021 Honda CB150R Streetfire is available in two colors: Stinger Red Black and Macho Black. The Special Edition variant is up for grabs in three shades- Furry Matte Red, Raptor Matte Black, and Armoured Matte Grey.

Performance

It runs on a 16hp, 149cc engine

In Indonesia, the 2021 Honda CB150R Streetfire is powered by a 149cc, DOHC, liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that churns out a maximum power of 16hp at 9,000rpm and a peak torque of 13.7Nm at 7,000rpm.

The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox which allows the bike to clock a claimed top-speed of 125km/h.

Safety

Disc brakes ensure the rider's safety

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Honda CB150R Streetfire is equipped with petal-shaped disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It is unclear if ABS is available.

Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by Showa's 37mm USD forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

2021 Honda CB150R Streetfire: Pricing and availability

In Indonesia, the 2021 Honda CB150R Streetfire sports a price-figure of IDR 2,97,00,000 (approximately Rs. 1.51 lakh). However, it is unlikely to be launched in India.