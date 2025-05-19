What's the story

Xiaomi is all set to unveil its highly-anticipated YU7 electric sports utility vehicle (SUV) on Thursday.

The event will also see the launch of other products such as the XRING O1 mobile chip and the new Xiaomi 15S Pro smartphone.

The YU7 has been tipped to be a potential rival to Tesla's best-selling Model Y in China, the world's largest auto market.