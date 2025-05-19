What's the story

Xiaomi is all set to take on rival brands, including Samsung, Google, and Qualcomm, by launching its first flagship smartphone chip, the XRING 01.

The launch, scheduled for later this month, will mark the company's entry into the competitive world of flagship in-house processor manufacturing.

The XRING 01 beats Samsung's Exynos 2400, a year-old chip built on a larger process node of 4nm. Interestingly, this was Samsung's fastest smartphone chip ever released.