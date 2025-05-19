Xiaomi's first flagship mobile chip threatens Samsung and Qualcomm's dominance
What's the story
Xiaomi is all set to take on rival brands, including Samsung, Google, and Qualcomm, by launching its first flagship smartphone chip, the XRING 01.
The launch, scheduled for later this month, will mark the company's entry into the competitive world of flagship in-house processor manufacturing.
The XRING 01 beats Samsung's Exynos 2400, a year-old chip built on a larger process node of 4nm. Interestingly, this was Samsung's fastest smartphone chip ever released.
Specifications
It was fabricated using TSMC's 2nd-gen 3nm process
Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun recently unveiled the XRING 01, a flagship 3nm smartphone chip developed using ARM's architecture.
The chip was fabricated by TSMC on its second-generation 3nm process. It is said to outperform even the Snapdragon 8 Elite on some benchmarks, surpassing expectations.
The development of this chip took four years and cost around $13.5 billion, with over 2,500 people reportedly involved in the research and development team.
The chip reportedly contains over 19 billion transistors.
Benchmark results
Setting new performance standards
Leaked benchmarks shared by tipster @IceUniverse suggest that the XRING 01 scores 3,119 points in Geekbench 6's single-core CPU performance test and an impressive 9,673 points in the multi-core CPU performance test.
These results make it better than Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and put it on par with the Snapdragon 8 Elite.
The new chip will also take on Samsung's upcoming Exynos 2600 chip, which is reportedly being developed for the Galaxy S26 series, potentially for select European markets.
Structure
XRING 01 is a multicore beast
The XRING 01 is equipped with a powerful deca-core setup, according to now-deleted Geekbench results shared by leaker Jukanlosreve.
Xiaomi's upcoming smartphone 15S Pro will feature this chip. The device will pack 16GB of RAM.
Leaked specs indicate the XRING 01 includes two high-performance Cortex-X925 cores clocked at 3.9 GHz, four Cortex-A725/X4 cores at 3.4 GHz, two Cortex-A720/A725 cores at 1.89 GHz, and two power-efficient Cortex-A520 cores running at 1.8 GHz.
Information
Take a look at the GPU
Another key detail is the GPU, reportedly based on Arm's 1.795GHz Immortalis G925 architecture. While the 12-core G925-MC12 variant powers the Dimensity 9400 lineup, Xiaomi's XRING 01 is rumored to feature the higher-end 16-core version (G925-MC16), a notable 33% increase in core count on paper.