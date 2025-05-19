What's the story

India's indigenous High-Altitude Platform (HAP) project has achieved a major milestone by completing a pre-monsoon flight test campaign.

The tests were conducted at the Aeronautical Test Range (ATR) in Challakere, Chitradurga, about 200km from Bengaluru.

The National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) developed the subscale unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) prototype. It is powered by solar energy and has been designed for border patrol and other surveillance purposes.