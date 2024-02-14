Paramilitary forces unleashed numerous tear gas shells via drones at the protesters at the Shambhu border on Tuesday

What are drone tear gas launchers used on protesting farmers

By Riya Baibhawi 12:20 pm Feb 14, 202412:20 pm

What's the story In a first, the Haryana government employed drone tear smoke launchers to scatter farmers attempting to break through barricades en route to Delhi as part of their protest. According to reports, the paramilitary Tear Smoke Unit on Tuesday unleashed tear gas shells via drones at the protesters at the Shambhu border. These unmanned aerial vehicles were developed by the Drone Imaging and Information Service of Haryana Limited to safeguard borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh. Here's what we know about them.

Thousands of farmers from Haryana and Punjab have launched the "Delhi Chalo" protest over their demands, including a law that guarantees a minimum support price (MSP) for their crops. On Tuesday, authorities attempted to quell the stir at two crucial border points and the Haryana Police used rubber bullets, water cannons and tear gas drones on the protesters. At least 24 policemen were reportedly injured in the clash, while farmer leaders have said that over 60 protesters have suffered injuries.

Drones can release multiple grenades at once

Introduced at the 42nd governing body meeting of the Border Security Force's (BSF) TSU in 2022, these special drones have been used by the security organization for mob control. According to reports, the drones have a range of 400-500 meters and can release multiple grenades simultaneously, unlike pump guns that require manual loading. The BSF had earlier said that these launchers "will be a potential force multiplier for the security forces working in the law-and-order management domain."

Paramilitary forces and TSU's role in controlling protests

At the Shambhu border, paramilitary forces formed the initial line of defense, with Haryana police acting as a secondary line in case protesting farmers breached the multi-layer barricades. Established in 1976 under the BSF, the TSU specializes in creating and distributing anti-riot tear smoke munitions to both central and state police forces. To be sure, the BSF's main responsibilities include guarding India's borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh, as well as performing various roles in internal security operations.

Farmers continue their 'Delhi Chalo' march

Meanwhile, protesting farmers resumed their march on Wednesday, undeterred by clashes with police at the Punjab-Haryana border a day earlier. After declaring a "ceasefire" on Tuesday night, the farmers are making a fresh attempt to advance to the capital with a list of their demands. According to reports, the farmers are prepared for an extended battle as they have brought ration and fuel supplies to last six months.