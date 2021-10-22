Singhu: Nihang arrested for assaulting poultry worker over 'free chicken'

The accused, Naveen Kumar, allegedly thrashed the victim for refusing to give him a free chicken.

A man identified as a Nihang sect member has been arrested for assaulting a poultry farm worker and breaking his leg at the Delhi-Haryana Singhu border. The victim, Manoj Paswan, hails from Bihar and works at a nearby poultry farm. The Nihang Sikh, Naveen Kumar, had allegedly thrashed Paswan for refusing to give him a free chicken. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Paswan was allegedly thrashed with a rod. The assault left him with a fractured leg. This is the second incident of violence at the Singhu border involving the Nihang sect this month. Last week, a Dalit Sikh was lynched at the border for alleged sacrilege. Opposition parties allege these instances are orchestrated to defame the Singhu border, a site for the farmers' protest.

Details

Victim thrashed with rod

Paswan works on a poultry farm and was crossing the Singhu border in a vehicle carrying hens on Thursday. Kumar allegedly stopped him and demanded a free chicken. Paswan argued that he had to deliver a specific number of chickens. Kumar then allegedly started thrashing Paswan after spotting a packet of beedis on the latter. The police said Paswan was beaten with a rod.

Investigation

Accused arrested, booked

The accused has been charged under Sections 329 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, Kundli Police Station SHO Ravi Kumar told The Indian Express. Kumar said that the accused will be produced in court on Friday. The victim was admitted to a hospital and the police are waiting for his medical report.

Background

Singhu border: Key site of farmers' protest

Farmers have camped at the Singhu border since last November in protest against the Centre's agricultural laws. There have been multiple calls to clear the site. The Supreme Court on Wednesday remarked that highways cannot be blocked indefinitely. A resolution seems far-fetched despite several rounds of talks between farmer leaders and the government. The Singhu border has since assumed political significance.

Recent news

Recent lynching at Singhu takes political color

On October 15, a Dalit Sikh named Lakhbir Singh was lynched by Nihang sect members over alleged sacrilege. Four people have been arrested. Opposition leaders allege the incident was orchestrated by the government to defame the farmers' protest. After meeting Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, a Nihang sect head claimed they were offered Rs. 10 lakh and horses to get the protest site cleared.