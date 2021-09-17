Delhi: Traffic diversions placed in view of farmers' protest march

In view of a protest march organized by members of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) against the Centre's farm laws, the Delhi Traffic Police on Friday alerted commuters about the closure of specific roads and suggested diversions to avoid any inconvenience. Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police informed about the closure of roads at the Jharoda Kalan border.

The traffic police suggested commuters to refrain from using these routes in view of the farmers' movement. "Members of Shiromani Akali Dal have gathered at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj on Friday morning in view of a protest march organized by them against farm laws," police said.

Police pickets have been placed at different areas in Delhi

The SAD under the leadership of its President Sukhbir Singh Badal had given a call to take out a march starting from Gurdwara Talab Ganj Sahib to Parliament House against the "anti-farmer" laws passed by the Central government. Due to a demonstration call by farmers to assemble at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj, police pickets have been placed in precaution at different areas in Delhi.

Traffic is being released after checking vehicles: Police

"On the other hand, the traffic is being released after vehicles have been checked," a senior traffic police officer said. "Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Road, RML Hospital, GPO, Ashoka Road, Baba Kharak Singh Marg will be full due to the farmers' movement. Please refrain from using these particular routes," the Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet in Hindi.

ट्रैफिक अलर्ट

गुरुद्वरा रकाबगंज रोड, आर एम् एल हॉस्पिटल , जी. पी. ओ., अशोका रोड , बाबा खड़क सिंह मार्ग पर ट्रैफिक किसान आन्दोलन की वजह से भरी रहेगा l कृपया इन मार्गो के प्रयोग से बचे l — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 17, 2021

Roads at Jharoda Kalan border have been closed using barricades

"Jharoda Kalan border both the roads have been closed by barricading due to farmers' movement, please refrain from using this route," another tweet mentioned. The road from Sardar Patel Marg to Dhaula Kuan has been closed for traffic due to the farmers' movement, police said.

ट्रैफिक अलर्ट

झाड़ोदा कलां बॉर्डर दोनो रास्ते किसान आन्दोलन की वजह से बैरिकेटिंग लगा कर बंद कर दिया है, कृपया इस मार्ग के प्रयोग से बचेl — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 17, 2021

Traffic was being diverted toward different routes

"The traffic coming from Gurgaon to Sardar Patel Marg and the traffic coming from Narayan to loop has also been diverted toward Ring Road Moti Bagh, the traffic will remain heavy," the traffic police said in another tweet. "Traffic going from Pusa roundabout toward Shankar Road has also been diverted toward Pusa Road," the traffic police said.

Two metro stations on Delhi-Haryana border were also closed

Two Delhi Metro stations near Tikri border with Haryana were also closed owing to security reasons, the DMRC said. The two stations in Haryana - Pandit Shree Ram Sharma and Bahadurgarh City - fall on the Green Line of the network. The DMRC tweeted to alert commuters, "Security Update Entry/exit for Pandit Shree Ram Sharma and Bahadurgarh City have been closed."