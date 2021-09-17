Sukhbir Badal, Harsmirat Kaur detained in Delhi over farmers' protest

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 17, 2021, 01:58 pm

Akali Dal's Sukhbir Badal and Harsmirat Kaur have been detained in Delhi over farmers' protest.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, Lok Sabha MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, and several other party leaders were detained in Delhi today, NDTV reported. They were holding a march to mark one year of nationwide protests against the central government's controversial farm laws. Farmers have been protesting in and around the national capital since last year.

Details

Delhi Police stopped farmers from entering the city

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police had put up barricades and closed certain roads and two metro stations to stop the protesting farmers from entering the city. The Delhi Police had yesterday issued a notice to Badal and and spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema, prohibiting the party's protest march from Gurdwara Rakabganj to Parliament on Friday.